OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – A popular cellular network is expanding in Opelousas to try and close the digital gap.

AT&T is expanding their fiber network in order to serve more residential and small business locations in Opelousas.

According to the release, “The extended network will give more customers access to ultra-fast home internet speed up to 5-Gigs.”

“We are continually working to help close the digital divide by expanding our fiber footprint and delivering ultra-fast internet that keeps residents and businesses connected,” said Levar Greenhouse, Regional Director, AT&T Louisiana. “We are committed to investing in the modern, high-speed network infrastructure necessary in today’s economy, and we are also committed to supporting consumers to help remove connectivity obstacles for income-eligible homes.”