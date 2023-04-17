OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Evangeline Downs Racetrack and Casino will host a wild day of racing this Saturday as camels and zebras race to the finish line.

Evangeline Downs, located at 2235 Creswell Lane in Opelousas, will host the live and free event featuring camel and zebra races on April 22 at 5:30 p.m.

According to their Facebook, the event will also have a variety of local food trucks to enjoy as well.

The day before, April 21, you can also “Meet and take photos of the zebras and camels that will be racing in our exotic races.” This event will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information visit their website or Facebook.