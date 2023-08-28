EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — Stine Home & Yard will be expanding to Eunice after acquiring local lumber store Fruge Lumber.

The Eunice location opened Monday, at 801 North 8th St and became the eleventh Stine location in Louisiana. Stine President, Wendy Stine, said there has been no interruption in service during the acquisition and most of the current Fruge employees have accepted jobs with Stine.

The acquisition by the Sulphur based company was confirmed by Stine CEO Dennis Stine.

“We’re excited to locate in Eunice, a community we’ve been serving peripherally for many years from our Crowley and Jennings stores,” said Stine.

Freddie Fruge and his father, the late Cedric Fruge, started Fruge Lumber in 1972. Fruge says he is excited the company has become a part of the Stine family.

“Their focus on employees and customers, as core tenants of the Stine way of doing business, is what Fruge Lumber focused on as well,” said Fruge.

Initial plans for the store include adding inventory, expanding merchandise offerings and incorporating the same low prices customers have come to expect from Stine.

Although inventory in the Eunice location will be limited by space constraints, in coming weeks, all merchandise found on Stinehome.com will be available for free ship-to-store