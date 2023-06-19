EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — A shooting in Eunice has left two people injured and may be connected to an earlier shooting that occurred.

Eunice Police department received a call of multiple shots fired in the area of Crestview and Tamaran Loop around 1:53 a.m. At approximately 1:57 a.m., Eunice PD received an additional call of an individual identified as Dedric James Vigers, Jr., 19, of Eunice, being shot in the leg in the 100 block of Townhome Drive while riding in a vehicle.

Vigers was transported by a family member to a local hospital where he was treated and released with non-life threatening injuries to his leg. Preliminary investigations also revealed that an individual identified as Lakesha Vigers, 43, of Eunice was also injured. She refused treatment for those injuries.

Authorities believe this incident is related to a shooting that occurred earlier outside of city limits on Hwy. 190 east of Eunice.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Eunice Police and St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating. If you have information regarding these crimes, please contact Eunice Police at 337-457-2626, or St. Landry Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS (8477).