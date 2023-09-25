EUNICE, La. (KLFY) – Three Eunice teenagers were arrested after an early morning shooting on Sunday.

According to Eunice Police, officers responded to shots being fired near an apartment complex located on South Beulah Street early Sunday morning. On arrival, a white pickup truck matching the description of the suspect vehicle was seen leaving the area.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop. After a brief chase, the vehicle eventually came to a stop and three individuals were taken into custody. A fourth individual ran from the scene and was not apprehended.

The investigation revealed that a total of four victims were either in or near a vehicle in the apartment complex when they were shot at by the suspects. Officers found a 7.62 caliber rifle on the front passenger side of the vehicle.

Brian K. Watley, 18 of Eunice, and two 17-year-old juveniles, also of Eunice, were charged with 4 counts of principal to attempted second degree murder. One of the juveniles was also charged with flight from an officer.

No injuries were reported by any of the victims. The investigation is continuing and additional arrests are expected.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.