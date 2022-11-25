EUNICE, La. (KLFY) – Two people are in the hospital following a shooting in Eunice, according to the Eunice Police Department (EPD).
According to EPD, two people were shot at an apartment complex on Betty Street.
Both were transported to a local hospital where one of the victims has minor injuries and the other has serious injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening, EPD said.
EPD also said that the victims were located at a nearby wendy’s following the shooting.
No other information is available at this time.
Updates will follow as information becomes available.