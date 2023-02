EUNICE, La. (KLFY) – Police are on the scene of a shooting in Eunice.

According to Eunice Police Chief Kyle Lebouef, the shooting took place in the 200 block of North Vivian St. The victim was hit by gunfire 3 times and is in serious condition. They have been transported to the hospital.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.