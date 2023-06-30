EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — The Eunice Police Department is asking for the public to help locate a fugitive wanted for attempted murder and other charges, authorities said.
Oscar Peter Leblanc, 30, is wanted for the following charges:
- Attempted First Degree Murder (2 counts)
- Felon in Possession of a Firearm
- Simple Criminal Damage to Property (2 counts)
- Illegal Possession of Stolen Things
Leblanc is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 195 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. According to police, his last known addresses were:
- 200 block of Julia Street, Eunice
- 200 block of Fuselier Street, Eunice
- 1600 block of Main Street, Jennings
Anyone with information on the location of this wanted person or any other crime is urged to call 948-TIPS or tip us online at stlandrycrimestoppers.com. All calls are anonymous and you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. Download our free P3 app and “Say it Here” or dial **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile phone to submit your anonymous tip.