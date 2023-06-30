EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — The Eunice Police Department is asking for the public to help locate a fugitive wanted for attempted murder and other charges, authorities said.

Oscar Peter Leblanc, 30, is wanted for the following charges:

Attempted First Degree Murder (2 counts)

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Simple Criminal Damage to Property (2 counts)

Illegal Possession of Stolen Things

Leblanc is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 195 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. According to police, his last known addresses were:

200 block of Julia Street, Eunice

200 block of Fuselier Street, Eunice

1600 block of Main Street, Jennings

Anyone with information on the location of this wanted person or any other crime is urged to call 948-TIPS or tip us online at stlandrycrimestoppers.com. All calls are anonymous and you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. Download our free P3 app and “Say it Here” or dial **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile phone to submit your anonymous tip.