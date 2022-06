EUNICE, La. (KLFY) – A Thursday night shooting in Eunice leaves two men dead.

According to Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot, a shooting at a convenient store near the corner of West Maple Ave and Boudreaux Ave has left two male victims dead. The shooting happened sometime around 8:15 p.m. Thursday night.

Police are currently on the scene and actively investigating. More information will be released as soon as it becomes available.