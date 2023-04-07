EUNICE, La. (KLFY) – Eunice Police are investigating a murder after one man was killed in a shooting Thursday night.

Police say they found Jeddimyer K. Vallare, 32, with gunshot wounds at approximately 10:20 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of West Walnut. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police say Vallare was at a home that was fired upon multiple times with a rifle. No one else was inside the home at the time of the shooting.

No motive or suspect(s) have been identified at this time. This is an active investigation. Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Eunice Police at 337-457-2626, or St Landry Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS.

