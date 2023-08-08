The borrower also returned the book anonymously, through the mail, along with a donation for a new book. (Getty Images)

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana welcomes its newest library as the State Library of Louisiana formally recognized the Eunice Public Library as the 68th public library in the state.

The Eunice Public Library will now be able to take advantage of State Library services, including regular staff training, technology support and grants. Its official status will also allow it to get discounted internet service, a cost saving to taxpayers. Patrons will be able to request and borrow books from across Louisiana and the world through the Interlibrary Loan System.

The recognition capped almost a year of work as the Eunice Public Library sought official recognition. The library had operated independently since 2019.

“The State Library’s mission is to help build strong local libraries around the state. We are happy to answer the call to help Eunice’s library meet the state’s requirements for a public library,” said Interim State Librarian Meg Placke. “The Eunice Public Library already had a strong foundation, and we look forward to helping them as they add new services for their patrons.”

Eunice Public Library Director Alison Duplechin said the library hopes to finally add e-books and audio books to its collection, which so far only contains hard copies. Work on the interior and exterior of the library is also expected to start in the near future.

“I’m excited to see what we can offer our community,” Duplechin said.