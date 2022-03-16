EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — An Acadiana nursing home is slowly easing back into normal life and everyday operations after two years of uncertainty.

Eunice Manor administrator, Nickie Toups tells News Ten, “We’re back and better for it.”

Toups says being proactive and getting focused is making for an easier comeback.

“We didn’t know what we didn’t know,” says Toups.

She admits the pandemic brought some highs and the lowest of lows.

“We are pretty much like rubber band people. You can take us and stretch us. We will always go back into shape.”

Although it was tough to navigate what was right and wrong when it comes to everyday operations, she is looking at the pandemic as a life and work lesson.

Toups continues, “For me as an RN, I learned more in the last two years than in the last 30.”

For the first time in two years, Eunice Manor is opening their doors to new admits.

“We’re in live action now. We are opened up,” Toups adds.

Toups says staffing was a problem prior to covid but says the pandemic only exacerbated the problem.

However, this week alone, the home has added four new hires.

“We keep learning, keep focused as to why we are here,” says Toups.

Eunice Manor is 100% vaccinated from houseguests to staffing.

Toups has never shied away from the fact she believes and trusts in vaccines.

Therefore, her policy going forward is all new hires and admits must be vaccinated before getting in the books.

Toups continues, “With everything, nothing is 100% but we have to do something to make it to the other side.”