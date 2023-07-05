EUNICE, La. (KLFY) – A Eunice man has been sentenced to imprisonment for the theft of funds from the Social Security Administration (SSA), according to United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown.

Scotty Paul Fournerat, 50, was sentenced by a United States District Judge to 37-months in prison followed by 3-year terms of supervised release.

In addition, Fournerat was ordered to pay restitution to the SSA in the amount of $49,792.

According to the release, “The SSA reported that M.V., a Title XVI Supplemental Security Income Disability (SSID) program participant and the aunt of Fournerat, failed to appear for a redetermination hearing in October 2017. The SSA subsequently suspended payments to M.V. due to her failure to cooperate with the redetermination. Through their investigation, the SSA learned that M.V. had died on January 2, 2012, some five years earlier, but they were not made aware of her death. SSA determined that two days following M.V.’s death an unidentified individual changed the bank account associated with her account so that the payments would route to Comerica Bank and the payments could be accessible by debit card.”

Fournerat admitted he used the debit cards to access the SID funds for his own use by ATM withdrawals and making purchases in St. Landry Parish and Evangeline Parish.

“He admitted that he had not applied for the program funds and that he knew the funds were for the sole use of M.V. while she was alive, but yet he willingly and knowingly used the funds for his own personal benefit,” according to the release.

Fournerat pleaded guilty to two counts of theft of government money on March 22.