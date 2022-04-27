OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — A Eunice man has been indicted by the 27th Judicial District grand jury this week in the April 11 shooting death of Clarence Mitchell.

Leonard James Miller, 35, of Eunice, was indicted for second-degree murder for what the St. Landry Parish District Attorney’s office is calling “the ambush-style shooting” of Mitchell in the 100 block of Bradley St. in Eunice.

District Attorney Chad Pitre said Mitchell was struck by gunfire while sitting in his vehicle. Mitchell crashed into a home after being shot and died the following day. Pitre said the shooting occurred after a dispute over a woman.

Miller was arrested April 13 in Lafayette on Woodrow St.

Additionally, Pitre said a DeRidder man was indicted in the Valentine’s Day shooting death and armed robbery of Corey Rosette, Jr., 26, in Opelousas.

Lenny Dustin Bruce, 19, DeRidder, was indicted on first-degree murder and armed robbery charges. Bruce’s co-defendant, Jaleel Durrisseau, 19, was indicted last month for the same crime.

Rosette was found dead in his home in the 100 block of Nicole Lane in Opelousas by family members after they had not heard from him since Friday, Feb. 11.