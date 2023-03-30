ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A St. Landry Parish jury has found a Eunice man guilty of murder.

Leonard Miller, 36, of Eunice, was found guilty of second-degree murder for the killing of Clarence Mitchell, also from Eunice, according to St. Landry Parish District Attorney Chad Pitre.

According to Pitre, Miller was charged in April 2022 with murdering Mitchell and was also convicted of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Evidence also revealed that Miller ambushed the victim with a shotgun while the victim was driving a vehicle, Pitre said.

Miller will be sentenced on May 9. According to Pitre, second-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment to be served without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

“In the wake of recent shootings, this speedy verdict sends a message that our community and our office will not tolerate violent crimes committed in St. Landry Parish,” said Pitre.