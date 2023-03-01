EUNICE, La. (KLFY) – A Eunice man was found dead in a vehicle after reports of a shooting.

According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, deputies received reports of a shooting around 9:30 p.m. Monday night at the intersection of Hwy. 29 and North St. Mary St. in Eunice. When they arrived they found several shell casings and a black male in a vehicle that was dead.

The victim has been identified as Jamacan Malveaux, 27 of Eunice.

More information will be provided as it becomes available. The investigation is ongoing.