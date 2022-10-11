EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — A Eunice man was arrested in California in connection to a shooting back in early May.

The suspect was accused of shooting a 14-year-old and is now in custody on multiple charges.

Xavier Watson, 32, was booked into the Opelousas jail after being extradited from Sacramento County in California.

Officials said Watson was charged with attempted second-degree murder and aggravated cruelty to animals.

In early May, Eunice police said their department got a complaint from someone alleging Watson shot at their dog.

This led to a 14-year-old confronting Watson about the shots being fired before Watson shot the minor. Watson then fled to California with a warrant out for his arrest.

After a month and a half, the Eunice Police Department was able to bring Watson back to Louisiana and book him into the St. Landry Parish Jail Monday.

Authorities say unless new witness come forward, the investigation is at a stand still awaiting trial.

