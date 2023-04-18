OPELOUSAS, La. (KFLY) — Demyron L. Skinner of Eunice was found guilty Friday of manslaughter in the 2019 killing of De’Omante Frank, authorities said.

Skinner was originally charged with second-degree murder in the shooting of De’Omante Frank on Nov. 4, 2019.

According to police, Frank was riding a bicycle on E. Maple Ave when a vehicle pulled up and fired at least seven to 10 shots.

St. Landry Parish District Attorney Chad Pitre said it was his office’s fourth homicide trial of the year.

Pitre said the conviction of manslaughter carries a possible sentence of 40 years in prison. Sentencing for Skinner is scheduled for April 27.