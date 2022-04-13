EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — A Eunice man was arrested for murder Wednesday morning for his alleged involvement in a Monday night shooting that left one person dead.

Leonard Miller, 35, of Eunice, was arrested for second-degree murder.

On April 11, 2022, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office (SLPSO) responded to a shooting at the 100 block of Bradley Street in the Eunice area. Witnesses at the scene stated that a black male wearing an orange shirt was carrying a gun and got in a white, sports utility vehicle.

Witnesses reported a person, identified as Clarence Mitchell, of Eunice, was in a white vehicle near a residence and was slumped over inside, the SLPSO said. Mitchell was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound and later died from his injuries.

With the assistance of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO), Miller was apprehended this morning on Woodrow St. in Lafayette. He will be extradited to the St. Landry Parish Jail later today.

This investigation is still ongoing at this time.