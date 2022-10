ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Eunice Junior High will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 4 and 5.

The school will be closed due to electricity issues.

Devices will be available to pick up in the bus loading area from 7:30-9:30 a.m. Oct. 4 so students can have access to assignments through asynchronous learning.

Teachers will be available through emails, and students will have access to their daily assignments through Google Classroom.