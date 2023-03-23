EUNICE, La. (KLFY) – A city-wide curfew is being implemented in Eunice while recent shootings are being investigated.

According to Eunice Police Chief Kyle LeBouef, the Eunice City Council is supporting a city-wide curfew between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. effective March 23 and until further notice. The curfew is set to promote public safety as recent shootings continue to be investigated. The curfew will not interfere with anyone attempting to get to work, school, go to the grocery store, or for emergencies. If anyone is out driving, riding a bicycle, walking, or on the streets or public property between these hours without a legitimate reason and the officers have probable cause, they will be stopped, identified, and documented.

In addition, the current city ordinance regarding the curfew for minors will be strictly enforced with zero tolerance. Parents will also be held accountable as the ordinance states. Chief LeBouef and Mayor Fontenot are in discussions to have the current ordinance amended to reflect a change in the hours of curfew.