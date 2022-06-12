EUNICE, La. (KLFY) – As some people walk to exercise, a slain Eunice man’s family walked to bring gun violence awareness.

With their 2nd Annual Gun Violence Walk and Vigil, many from the community and the mayor, came to support Reed’s family. The walk started downtown, then at Park Ave, and ended at city hall, where several speakers spoke.

Brenlye Reed is the niece of Donovan Reed. She said, “it’s hard to imagine an entire year has passed since Donovan has been away. While we still continue to grieve our tragic loss, our families, communities, and the nation suffer daily in the face of increasing gun violence.”

Brenlye remembers her uncle as a person who would always smile and light up the room. “He would give the shirt off his back to anybody in need, and I just feel like a person like that deserves more justice than what’s being given,” said Reed.

32-year-old Donovan died last year by an accused 14-year-old juvenile. The family is still searching for answers about why the person did it. “They say juvenile. Juvenile, yes, but what about answers? Who gave the juvenile that gun that night?” asked Veronica Malveaux Reed, the mother of Donovan Reed. “Did he come to kill him? There’s a lot of unanswered questions. All we’re hearing is juvenile, juvenile, but what about Donovan?”

The mother said her son left behind six children, ages ranging from one to thirteen years old. “What about them? Where’s the justice for them? For us?” she said.

Eunice Mayor Scott Fontenot encourages the community to speak up when something happens. “These kids that are committing these crimes and these acts of violence, it’s got to stop. Our kids can’t keep coming up like this,” said Mayor Fontenot. “If you’re scared to talk to the police, talk to another family member.”

Veronica Reed thanks the other mother who supported the event. “They know my pain, and I know theirs, and that is one of the most horrible pain that you can go through. The loss of a child,” she said.