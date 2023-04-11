EUNICE, La. (KLFY)– In Eunice the curfew enforced for juveniles to help decrease gun violence is being discussed at Tuesday’s council meeting.

Eunice’s curfew for juveniles, prohibiting them from being on the streets from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., is being reviewed on whether to extend the curfew by just one hour or keep it the same.

One of the topics up for discussion is the current ordinance in place, enforcing a curfew for juveniles from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Eunice Mayor, Scott Fontenot, said an update he’s received from the chief of police is that there has been a slight decrease in crime since the curfew was implemented.

“I talked to the chief the other day and he said it’s gotten a little more quiet. I think it’s worked in this sense; you know, we still have a normal traffic. According to the chief, think its worked a little bit to their advantage,” Fontenot said.

People in the community, like Randy Miller, said he thinks the curfew is a good thing. He said as a former teacher he’s always thought young people should be inside by a certain time.

“I think it’s great idea to have the curfew, simply because Eunice has been having issues and a lot have been with juveniles,” Miller said. “I’m a former teacher. And you know, I’ve always felt that kids should be home by 9 or 10 and doing homework.”

The town’s council will determine if the curfew will be amended to enforce a 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew during the summer months. If the council agrees to amend it, the curfew will go into effect from May 1 to August 31.

Fontenot said the decision will be determined based on what the city can do to better support the police.

“I think everybody’s on the same page as far as giving the chief any tool necessary to fight crime,” Fontenot said,