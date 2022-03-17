LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Five juveniles escaped from Bridge City Center for Youth this morning. Four were captured in St. Landry Parish, and one is still missing.

According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, around 4:20 a.m. Thursday morning, five juveniles escaped from Bridge City Center for Youth located in Bridge City. The escaped juveniles stole a truck around 10:05 a.m. The truck was later seen in the Carencro area heading towards Opelousas.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call around 11:30 a.m. about a flipped vehicle near the 100 block of Richard Road near Opelousas. Reports said several subjects were seen running from the crash site. The subjects ran into the city limits of Opelousas.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol and Juvenile Division in conjunction with the Opelousas Police Department and the Office of Juvenile Justice captured Keenan Grice, 32, along with Bryson Lemelle, 18, and four juveniles without incident. Grice and Lemelle were booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail. The four juveniles were released into the custody of the Office of Juvenile Justice.

The whereabouts of the fifth juvenile is unknown. Curtis Tassin,16, is a black male who is 6’1″ and weighs approximately 180 pounds. Tassin has a history of violence and should be considered armed and dangerous. Law enforcement urges the public to be alert and call 911 if he is seen.