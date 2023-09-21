PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) – An 18-wheeler was struck by a train in Port Barre Thursday morning.

According to the Port Barre Police Department, On September 21, 2023, the Port Barre Police Department received a call about an 18-wheeler was struck by a train on McCormick Drive off of Hwy. 190. The 18 wheeler was empty, crossing over the tracks, and was struck by a eastbound train.

Police are currently on the scene. There are no injuries or chemical spills to report.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

