OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – With below-freezing temperatures forecast for next week, St. Landry Parish is opening up an emergency shelter for residents who need to get in out of the cold.

The Yambilee Building will house the shelter beginning Monday at 3 p.m. The shelter will remain operational until Wednesday afternoon.

The Yambilee Building, located at 1939 W. Landry St., will provide a safe and warm environment for residents seeking refuge from the cold temperatures expected. Individuals are encouraged to bring their own blankets, pillows and snacks.

The shelter will be staffed with trained personnel to assist and accommodate those seeking shelter, authorities said.

For more information, contact St. Landry Parish Government at (337) 948-3688.

