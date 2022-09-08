OPELOUSAS, La (KLFY)– Some Opelousas homeowners are exhausted, fed up, and fearing for their lives.

The elderly residents living in a high crime neighborhood say they have had enough with the crimes and shootings near their homes.

One of those homeowners said his home was shot at fourteen times and now he fears for his life.

Police Chief Martin McLendon says in an effort to combat the crimes and violence throughout the city, crime cameras will be placed in neighborhoods and high crime areas.

“We have at least forty crime cameras, surveillance cameras that will be strategically placed around the city of Opelousas.”

Another homeowner who declined to be on camera tells us the shootings have gotten so bad, they fear for the disabled elderly in the neighborhood.

Chief McLendon says he understands the concerns elderly homeowners have and encourages them to not only report the direct crimes, but also asks for patience as the department is experiencing a shortage of officers.

“There’s a shortage of law enforcement officers. What we focus our attention on is when people call for extra patrol.”

Some homeowners say the violence and crimes are so bad that they are looking for somewhere else to stay.