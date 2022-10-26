OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — An Opelousas man is wanted for last week’s murder of a 20-year-old.

Opelousas police say they have obtained a second-degree murder warrant for Easton Shelvin Jr., 23.

Police Chief Martin McLendon said officers obtained sufficient information to arrest Shelvin for his involvement in the shooting and murder of Ryan’Trayvian Darby, 18 of Abbeville.

Darby was shot and killed in broad daylight in the 100 block of S. Academy Street on October 22.

McClendon said “although a warrant has been issued for Mr. Shelvin’s arrest the investigation is ongoing and more arrest are possible.”

The chief is asking that anyone with information related to the homicide or the whereabouts of Easton Shelvin Jr. to contact Opelousas Police at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.)

He said all tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a $1K cash reward.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.