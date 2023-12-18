OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — A man was killed in a shooting near an Opelousas nightclub early Monday morning, authorities said.

Opelousas Police said they responded at approximately 2 a.m. Monday to a shooting in the 300 block of S. Academy Street that left one adult male dead. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officers working security at Club Heels reported hearing a single gunshot and responded to a nearby parking lot to find the victim suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. The investigation is active and more details will be released when available, authorities said.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $2500.00 cash reward.

Latest posts