ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A 45-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash last night, according to the Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop I.

The crash occurred on Oct. 20, around 10:30 p.m. on LA 356 at Bearb Rd in St. Landry Parish, according to LSP.

LSP said that Wilfredo A. Cruz, 45, of Duson was transported to a local hospital following the crash and on Oct. 21, deputies were notified that Cruz died as a result of his injuries.

After an investigation, it was determined that Cruz was driving a 2000 Acura Integra south on Bearb Rd. LSP said that for reasons still under investigation, Cruz did not stop at the stop sign at the intersection of LA 356 and crossed over both lanes of travel before hitting a pipe gate and crashing into a tree.

LSP said that Cruz was not properly restrained at the time of the crash and that a toxicology sample was obtained for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.