MELVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A Melville man was killed Wednesday night in a head-on collision in St. Landry Parish, authorities said.

The crash claimed the life of 47-year-old Antoine Watts of Melville.

Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified at approximately 10:30 p.m. Wednesday of a two-vehicle crash on La. 105 near Pitre Road south of Melville in St. Landry Parish.

Police said Watts was driving a 2018 Ford Fusion south on La. 105 while a 2009 Volvo 18-wheeler was traveling north on La. 105 in a right curve. For reasons still under investigation, Watts’ car crossed the center line into the path of the semi. The vehicles collided in the northbound lane causing the Ford to become engulfed in flames.

Watts was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.

Impairment on the part of Watts is unknown at this time, but toxicology results are pending analysis. The driver of the 18-wheeler submitted a breath sample showing no alcohol in his system and displayed no signs of impairment, police said. This crash remains under investigation.

While the cause of this crash is unknown, Louisiana State Police urge motorists to never drive distracted or impaired. Distractions can lead to crashes, injuries, and loss of life.

Troop I has investigated 40 fatal crashes resulting in 45 deaths since the beginning of 2023.

