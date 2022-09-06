OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Opelousas Police Officers are on the scene of what initially was called in as a possible traffic crash but later determined, that in addition to the crash, a drive by shooting had also taken place.

Police Chief Martin McLendon said the victim exited the vehicle and was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle.

He said multiple rounds was fired into the vehicle between Vine & Union to Landry & Union Streets.

Officers are looking for video surveillance cameras to determine the other vehicle involved and possible suspects, he said.

