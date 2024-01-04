OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — After a successful career in music and film, Sedrick Savoy is bringing his newest movie “The Cleaners 2” to the Delta Grand Theater in Opelousas to encourage the city through the arts.

“‘The Cleaners 2’ is a comedy drama film,” Savoy said. “Part one was shot here in the city, it did really well on Tubi and really well on Amazon. Part two is basically about two guys who stumble upon this abandoned house and found some money. In part two a lot of crazy things occur.”

Prior to this film, Savoy started his career in Opelousas shooting music videos for local artists– but his experience would lead him to work with artists such as Boosie, Hd4president and Rick Ross, even receiving a Grammy nomination for his directing.

Savoy would then move to the film industry where he’s received awards from film festivals in California and New York, even Director of the Year in Louisiana.

Savoy then focused on making more projects in his hometown to give others an opportunity to shine, and with the completion of “The Cleaners 2”, Savoy worked with Parish President Jessie Bellard to organize a premiere at the Delta Grand Theater.

“We have the Delta Grand here, it’s a beautiful place that we bought in 2009, and what better way to showcase it than have something like this come about,” Bellard said. “Local talent, everything is from our parish.”

With the premiere set for Saturday night, Savoy said it’s the culmination of his hard work in the industry and gives him an opportunity to build up members of his community to give them the chance to follow in his footsteps.

“Me being able to come back here and people like Mr. Jessie opening doors for me to do something like this for the community,” Savoy said. “It means a lot to me. I grew up here, all my family is here, so if I can do this for myself. I want to do this for others as well.”

“The Cleaners 2” is set to premiere at the Delta Grand Theater Saturday, Jan. 6.

