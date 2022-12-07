MELVILLE, La. (KLFY) — As News 10 reported last month, a crash on U.S. 190 near Port Barre resulted in the death of Melville Mayor Velma Hendrix.

The crash occurred when a pickup truck failed to yield while crossing over both lanes of U.S. 190. The truck hit Hendrix’s vehicle, resulting in the death of the mayor and injuries to both of the family members with her.

For the first time since the accident that took the life of her mother, News 10 spoke with Sheila Hendrix.

She relived the events of the day that changed her family and remembered the impact her mother made in her life.

“It has been the most difficult time in our lives,” Hendrix said. “My mother is the first thing, the first person I think about in the morning and she’s the last person I cry about at night. My family has been changed for life.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Hendrix also stressed the pain careless driving can cause a family.

“When we fail to yield when we fail to stop when we’re in and out of traffic, it puts a hardship on families,” Hendrix said. “It just changes everybody and everything, I will never be the same I know that because my mother and I were very close and my whole family so I know I’ll never be the same.”

Even through the hardship her family is experiencing, Hendrix continues to remember the impact her mother made on her life.

“She was my role model. I didn’t have to look to celebrities or anything like that, I had my role model,” Hendrix said. “She was my counselor and chief, when I had a problem or needed advice I could go to her. We traveled together so I have nothing but good memories. The most my mother and I argued about was who took the hair rollers after we washed our hair and that was it.”