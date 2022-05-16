OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Crews responded to a fire at the historic Toby’s Lounge and Reception Center in Opelousas.

It happened Monday just after 3 p.m.

Multiple viewers called KLFY to report seeing smoke and fire in the area.

By the time firefighters arrived, we are being told that the building was already fully engulfed.

So far, there are no report of any injuries and we have not been told how the fire started.

We will follow up on this story with additional information when it becomes available.