ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Shrines are usually built as a marker of hope and peace, but one shrine in St. Landry Parish has caused quite a controversy.

The Ave Maria Shrine, located along the Prairie Ronde Highway between Eunice and Opelousas, sits on an acre of land and is the site of multiple reported miracles including visions of the Blessed Virgin Mary, claims of healing, and answered prayers.

But what is to some a place of peace and serenity has caused quite the legal dispute in its ownership.

Attorney John Milton, who represents the defendant Shelia Guidry, shared with News Ten why the property which the shrine sits on is in litigation.

“An act of donation that was done where my client Sheila Guidry owned an interest, and that act of donation did not include her in any transaction as the co-owner of the property,” Milton said.

The case is still under litigation in the 3rd circuit court of appeals.

“The Louisiana law says that for an offer to be transferred by people who are co-owners, it cannot be done so without the consent of all owners or by judicial partition,” Milton said.

As the case continues to unfold in court, the shrine, with reported miracles including visions of the Blessed Virgin Mary, claims of healing, and answered prayers. remains open for anyone wanting to visit.

