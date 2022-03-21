SUNSET, La. (KLFY) – Dozens of people from across Acadiana gathered in Sunset to get a glimpse of United States Vice President Kamala Harris.

From local priests to teachers to doctors and to students, people from every walk of life in Acadiana traveled to St. Landry Parish to see Vice President Harris.

“This is indeed a historical moment,” Catholic Priest Father Thomas James said.

“The fact that the Vice President of the United States made time to try to lift up our community, I’m just thrilled to be here,” local resident Dr. Ernest W. Kinchen said.

“I’m here to see the Vice President because I’ve never seen her. I’ve only seen her on tv, and I’m really excited to see her today. She’s just inspiring me to do more for young girls too,” young student Hannah Chaisson said.

“We’re both excited to see her because we’re so proud of her, being in the position that she’s in. She’s motivating and inspiring to African American women and girls, so we definitely were excited to hear that she was coming to Sunset,” Hannah’s mother, Bridgit Chaisson, said.

Josi Lemelle, a 16-year-old year old sophomore in St. Landry Parish, felt especially eager for the Vice President’s arrival.

After having problems with virtual learning herself due to a lack of high speed internet in her community, she knows first hand how much Vice President Harris’s initiative means for the parish.

“Other states are doing it too, and she chose Sunset. She came to St. Landry Parish, so we’re very thankful for that,” she added.

Not only did Lemelle get to see the Vice President arrive, she had the incredible experience of delivering the opening remarks for Vice President Harris.

“The presence of our Madam Vice President here today brings our area closer to our goal of reliable and affordable internet to all. On behalf of the students of St. Landry Parish, we thank you for this resource. Ladies and gentleman, Madam Vice President Kamala Harris,” Lemelle said in her opening remarks.

“Josi, thank you for that introduction. She and I were speaking backstage, and I have to tell you I just love it when we see and have our young leaders participate because they are what it’s all about,” Vice President Harris said.

“I just love her so much. She’s so nice. I love her, and I’m just very thankful for this experience,” Lemelle told News Ten.

This initiative will give over 22,000 people in rural St. Landry Parish access to reliable, high-speed internet.