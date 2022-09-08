ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – With over 200 blighted properties, St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard admits that it is a long process to get the properties cleaned up.

However, Bellard told News 10 that in the long run, it will pay off for the parish and its residents once the eyesores are a thing of the past.

“We hired a code enforcement officer that’s aggressive and trying to get these places cleaned up. Unfortunately, we have to jump through hoops to make it happen,” Bellard explained.

Bellard noted that as soon as complaints come across his desk, he takes action.

“If you fail to comply with the ordinance, we go in and take it down, put a lean on it, and if you sell it we will get our money back,” he continued.

But he also said that property owners are entitled to due process and that can be time-consuming.

“We send three certified letters then it goes to the council, and we give another letter. It’s a three-month process.”

Additionally, Bellard told News 10 that in order for St. Landry Parish to grow and prosper, it must be cleaned up.

“We are trying to get our tax accessor to add it to the tax roll.”