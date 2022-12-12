CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) A Church Point woman who won $200K on a Blazing Suits scratch-off lottery ticket, believes her winnings are a gift from her deceased son.

Deidra Vasseur said she shed tears of joy after finding out she had won the top prize.

Vasseur’s husband purchased the ticket at the Kwik Stop on the Church Point Highway, and believes the winnings are a gift from her late son who died five years ago.

The Vasseur’s plan to pay off their bills, buy land and a new trailer to sit on that land.