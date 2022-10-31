ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Church Point man faces a charge of aggravated cruelty to animals after dog dies due to malnourishment, according to the St. Landry Parish Government.

Michael Hawkins Jr., 37, of Church Point was arrested after turning himself in, according to Public Relations Officer Layne Herpin.

Animal control was notified of a mistreated and malnourished dog in the Lewisburg Area in September, according to Herpin. An animal control officer responded and found the dog in a small kennel with no access to food or water.

The dog was taken to animal control to be treated but died due to malnourishment.

Herpin said that the investigation was conducted by the newly developed investigations department in Parish Government and once completed, a warrant was issued for Hawkins, who later turned himself in.

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The new investigation department will specifically target animal crimes, littering, and other parish complaints, Herpin said.

Parish President Jessie Bellard urges residents to contact their office at (337) 948-3688 with any complaints involving littering, animal cruelty, mistreatment, or neglect.