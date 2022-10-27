ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Church Point man has been arrested after attempting to sell fentanyl in St. Landry Parish, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office (SLPSO).

Michael Anthony Guillory, 34, of Church Point, faces the following charges:

Possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS (Fentanyl)

Possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS (Heroin)

Possession of schedule II CDS (“Crack” Cocaine)

Possession of schedule I CDS (Ecstasy)

Possession of schedule II CDS (Soma)

Transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses

Guillory was also arrested on the following outstanding warrants in Iberia Parish:

Disarming a peace officer (two counts)

Resisting arrest by violence (two counts)

Battery on an officer (two counts)

Unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling

According to SLPSO, narcotics detectives conducted an undercover investigation in St. Landy Parish where it was arranged to buy half of an ounce of fentanyl, priced at $850.

On Oct. 25, detectives met with Guillory at a prearranged location and placed him under arrest.

SLPSO said that an estimated value of $4,000 in illegal narcotics was found during a search. This included 6.3 grams of heroin, 13.4 grams of fentanyl, one frame of “crack” cocaine, an ecstasy pill, a soma pill, and $940.

Guillory was transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail and his bond is set at $55,000.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.