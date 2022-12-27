ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) -In St. Landry Parish, a Christmas morning fire at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lebeau has the ministry looking for a new location to have Sunday mass.

Pastor James Fallon said they celebrated the 125th anniversary of the church and the church has never looked better.

The fire started early in the morning as the Palmetto fire department worked to save the church before it completely burned down.

There were no injuries when the fire was eventually put out, but there was significant damage done to the structure.

The bathroom was severely damaged. Fallon said, “The main body of the church (like) the roof was damaged and some of the floor, but it looks like most of the damage is (came) from the smoke and the water.”

Because of the fire, Sunday mass has to be temporarily moved to a new location on the property.

Fallon said the former school building has a chapel that can hold around 70 people.

“That is where our masses will take place until the church is ready and fixed,” Fallon said.

Though the fire has caused a major setback for the church, Pastor James said the community is keeping a positive note as they attempt to get everything back to normal.