OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — After having to find a new facility back in August, the team at Casa St. Landry-Evangeline has been hard at work getting their Bellevue Street location operational. A goal director Madelyn Rosette says it wouldn’t be possible without the community.

“I am happy to say that we have only a few more things we need to do like put some doors in, do a couple of more things, painting upstairs. We are well on our way to calling this place home,” said Rosette.

Casa St. Landry was forced to vacate their previous office after their landlord sold the property, creating a desperate need for a new building.

Rosette says when the non-profit acquired the building it required several repairs to the flooring and windows, even lacking plumbing and a toilet.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In their time of need, Rosette says the community came to help in more ways than one.

“The community has really showed up and showed out. We recently received a donation from Evangeline Downs. There were many people, churches, businesses, other non-profits that supported our efforts to be here,” Rosette said.

As the repairs have been under way, Rosette says they have remained operational using offices at the Epiphany Episcopal Church.

But with just a few small details left to be done, the finish line is finally in sight to move into the new facility.

“Throughout all this time, the generosity of this community and support, we are on our way to moving in this week,” said Rosette.

Anyone interested in providing further assistance or volunteering their time to assist in the repairs can reach out to Casa St. Landry: