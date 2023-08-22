OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The team at CASA St. Landry is reaching out to the community for assistance after being forced to relocate their office to an incomplete facility.

Madelyn Rosette, executive director of CASA St. Landry-Evangeline, says their landlord sold the building CASA occupies, causing them to find a new rental property very quickly.

“We all live by the slogan of it takes a village to raise a child. Right now, we need the village to help us. To help with the hands that we play with casa,” said Rosette.

Rosette says CASA St. Landry has served as a voice for abused and neglected children at their main street location for over a decade.

The organization found their new location on Bellevue Street, but due to the condition of the building and their move in date just over two weeks away, Rosette says donations are needed to make the move possible.

These donations can be money or even just a helping hand.

“If they have a skillset; construction, carpentry, plumbing, we’re going to need that. We also are in need of supplies. We need tools, we need wood, we need a toilet. We need various things just to make it operable,” said Rosette.

Rosette says as they continue to receive donations, she ensures residents, they are playing a huge role in continuing the mission and supporting children in need of love.

“We need to continue that work. It’s vital that we have extra hands and eyes and ears on the children that have already been abused or neglected. So that’s why we’re pulling on the community, asking the community to please support our efforts so we can continue to support the children of St. Landry and Evangeline parishes,” said Rosette.

Anyone interested in donating can use the following methods: