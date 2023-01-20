CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – The owner of a Carencro business was booked into jail on Thursday after multiple complaints of contractor fraud.

According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified of contracts between the victims and Tyler Anthony Carpenter, who is the owner of Diamond Garage Doors and Repairs. Carpenter had received a total of over $10,000 from all victims.

On April 20 of 2022, Carpenter was contracted to order 3 garage doors. The victim was given a quote for $9,970 and wrote a check for $5,000 to Diamond Garage Doors as a down payment in April. According to the victim, the garage doors were supposed to be ready between August and September; however, the garage doors never arrived.

In the second case, another victim stated that he made contact with Carpenter to order a garage door in May of 2022. Carpenter told the victim that the garage door would take approximately 5 months to arrive. The victim made a down payment of $2,040. In the third case, Carpenter was contacted on Facebook to install garage doors. Carpenter gave them a quote of $5,250. The victims made a down payment of $3,150 in July of 2022.

All of the victims contacted the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, stating that they never received the garage doors and did not receive a refund. 3 arrest warrants were then issued for Carpenter for home improvement fraud and residential contractor fraud.

On December 30, St. Landry Crime Stoppers featured Carpenter on Fugitive Friday. St. Landry Crime Stoppers received numerous tips, which led to Carpenter being located in Lafayette Parish. He was arrested by the Lafayette Police Department, using the location information provided by the tipster.

On Thursday, Carpenter was transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail and booked on the warrants pending against him.

“I would like to thank Crime Stoppers and the tipsters who called in the location of Tyler Carpenter. This case shows that when the community and law enforcement work together, we can make our community safe for everyone,” says Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz.