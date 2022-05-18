OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Vehicle break-ins are becoming a constant battle for officers at the Opelousas Police Department (OPD). Chief Martin McLendon said it’s what is being stolen that is the cause for concern. He said guns are being taken from broken-into cars.

“They might not be the person doing the shooting, but they are the person that will sell the gun and put the guns in the hands of who is going to become dangerous with that weapon,” McLendon said.

McLendon said the OPD has an extra number of officers on the streets right now.

Due to the number of calls his department receives about vehicle break-ins, Chief McLendon is asking officers to have a proactive approach in patrolling local businesses and hotel parking lots.

Parked cars are the source of some stolen guns. McLendon said in many cases, vehicles are not locked and firearms are left inside.

“We receive calls about firearms stolen or shots going off in the city limits,” McLendon said. “It is not safe for our community. It is not safe for visitors. It puts guns in the wrong hands.”