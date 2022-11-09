OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) It was a senseless murder and now an unimaginable tragedy for the family and friends of 15-year-old Kentravion George who was shot and killed last week in Opelousas.

Dozens of people, a lot of them teenagers, gathered outside the Opelousas Police Department Wednesday night to honor his memory.

While there was some anger, there were even more tears as the reality began to set in that Kentravion was gone forever.

The teen was shot and killed on Main Street late evening on Nov. 2

Four suspects are now in custody.

At the end of the vigil, balloons were released amid cries for help for the young generation.