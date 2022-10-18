ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — In St. Landry Parish, candidate political signs are being vandalized three weeks from elections.

Political candidates in Grand Coteau have fallen victim to their signs being vandalized.

One of which is Grand Coteau Mayoral candidate, Shaterral Johnson, whose face on the sign was spray painted.

Johnson said she wants to bring an end to these actions so she can continue with her campaign.

“It was upsetting,” said Johnson, “but I say signs don’t vote. People vote.”

Multiple other political candidates’ signs in Grand Coteau have been ruined as well as Johnson’s.

According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, those caught vandalizing signs for political candidates will face consequences.

“It is important for the public to know that anyone that destroys or defaces political signs whether intentionally or not is responsible for the damages,” Guidroz said.

He also said they can be charged for a thousand dollars or six months in jail.

Johnson says she is looking to put this behind her and put it all up to God to help in her campaign.

“This doesn’t scare me or intimidate me,” Johnson said. “I am going to continue to stay positive. I will knock on doors. the election is in God’s hands.”

Since those responsible for vandalizing these signs can only be caught with video or eyewitness reports, Sheriff Guidroz wants to remind the public that if you see something, say something.