OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Hundreds of businesses and homes in St. Landry Parish will soon have more reliable and broader internet coverage.

Thanks to newly allocated funds through the GUMBO program, over $3 million is making its way into the parish. That is in addition to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration grant awarded earlier this year.

Parish President Jessie Bellard says the money they received from NITA won’t fund everything needed for the parish. “With the first round, we were awarded $3.45 million between Allen Cable and Spectrum,” explains Bellard. The money will go straight to the provider itself. “They will deal with the state and do the work and get the money straight from them.” says Bellard.

He says this will come at no cost to the business. Bellard continues, “The government is kicking in the money to provide the wiring to the homes so the business will not incur the cost.”

Earlier this year St. Landry Parish, along with Acadia and Evangeline Parishes, were awarded over $30 million for broadband expansion from the National Telecommunication and Information Administration. “If you zoom into the map, you can see where the color sections are. That will tell you what provider will provide the service,” Bellard adds.

The GUMBO grant looks to fill in the gaps the NITA grant doesn’t fill. Bellard says, “The thing with the whole GUMBO plan and NITA is to provide a service to those people underserved.”