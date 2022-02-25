(KLFY) – The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration announces a 29.9 million dollar grant to expand broadband in Acadiana. The award will be used to fund the Acadiana Public/Private Partnership Program.

St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard tells News Ten, “Last year we submitted a plan to telecommunication and requested the grant, only four parishes were able to do that.” The project will fund the last mile broadband deployment to the Acadiana region and help serve over 22,000 households. “It is a joint effort through our parish government, Evangeline Parish police jury, and the Acadia Parish police jury,” Bellard explains.

More than 30 million Americans lack access to high-speed, reliable broadband. For rural communities, Bellard says the problem is only exacerbated. Bellard adds, “My main objective was to get service to my people, also service they can afford.” 19% of Louisiana households don’t have an internet subscription and over 10% of residents live where there is zero broadband infrastructure.

Bellard tells News Ten he is looking to bring in options for the advancement of the parish. “The best thing is we can bring in competition in our parish. We need reliable service at a reasonable cost,” says Bellard.